Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 22,964 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,964 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 79,492.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 341,345,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,413,985,000 after acquiring an additional 340,916,185 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,695,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,011 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,038,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $516,476,000 after acquiring an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 42.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,754,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $403,074,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $91.52 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.02. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $87.79 and a 1-year high of $94.83.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

