Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires New Position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 120,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,000. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 4.91% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its position in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,202,000 after purchasing an additional 43,801 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,363,000 after buying an additional 32,348 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,565,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 172,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 108,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 86,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 11,541 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.87. BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $44.04 and a 52-week high of $48.73.

The BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (BKHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds with broad maturities. BKHY was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

