Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 1,798 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,515,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,806,000 after purchasing an additional 486,189 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,238,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,583,000 after purchasing an additional 728,977 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,083,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,601,000 after purchasing an additional 225,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,872,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,190,000 after purchasing an additional 267,165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $99.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.09. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.72 and a 1-year high of $101.04. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

