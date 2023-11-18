Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 6,595 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,595 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Unilever were worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 0.3% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.3% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,998,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

NYSE UL opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.81. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

