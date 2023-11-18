Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.56 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,023 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 34.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, Sequent Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth $206,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $135.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $125.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.94. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1 year low of $91.74 and a 1 year high of $136.75.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

