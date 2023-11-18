Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.99 Million Stake in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 66,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Robert Half were worth $4,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Robert Half during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 964.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Robert Half in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Robert Half from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Robert Half news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 14,751 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $1,108,537.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 209,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,776,014.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $80.85 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $89.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.96. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is 43.54%.

Robert Half Company Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

