Cetera Investment Advisers Has $5.83 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,818 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Workday were worth $5,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workday stock opened at $231.66 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $141.22 and a one year high of $252.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.62.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total value of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,865,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,865,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach acquired 8,676 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $240.44 per share, with a total value of $2,086,057.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,862,177.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,714 shares of company stock worth $32,193,350. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho upped their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Workday from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.58.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

