Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,231 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after acquiring an additional 713,650,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,860 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $227,854,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total transaction of $356,336.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,547.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $318,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,912,547.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,279 shares of company stock worth $5,049,575. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $268.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 76.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.45. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.88 and a 1-year high of $274.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CDNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

