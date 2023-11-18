Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,712 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $5,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter.

GLDM opened at $39.30 on Friday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $34.40 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.51.

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

