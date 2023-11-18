Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 38,261 Shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,642 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,261 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 577.2% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,153 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF alerts:

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FSIG stock opened at $18.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.57. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $18.98.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.