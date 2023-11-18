Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGF. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 769.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of IGF stock opened at $45.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.38 and a fifty-two week high of $49.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.52.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

