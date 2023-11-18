Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,238 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF were worth $5,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JVAL. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Shares of JVAL opened at $35.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $37.43.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

