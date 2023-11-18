Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 23,095 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 23,095 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 873.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

IAU opened at $37.50 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.88 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.77.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

