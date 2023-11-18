Cetera Investment Advisers Trims Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 153,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,978 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 197.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 208.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 116,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KHC opened at $33.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $42.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KHC. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

