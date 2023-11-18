CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFIVW. Shaolin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 106.0% during the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 349,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180,110 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Price Performance

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock remained flat at $0.05 during midday trading on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.07.

