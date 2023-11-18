CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CF Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $77.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CF Industries has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $109.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.12.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CF Industries will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 401.4% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in CF Industries by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries in the second quarter valued at $30,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

