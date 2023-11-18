Chamberlin (LON:CMH) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Shares of Chamberlin plc (LON:CMH – Get Free Report) rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.75 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.03). Approximately 73,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 204,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

Chamberlin Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,219.12, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of £3.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.23.

About Chamberlin

Chamberlin plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron castings and engineered products in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Foundries and Engineering. The Foundries segment supplies light castings and components primarily for automotive and hydraulic industries; and heavy castings for use in industrial applications, such as power generation, steel production, railways, and construction.

