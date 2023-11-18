ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Short Interest Up 6.0% in October

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,120,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the October 15th total of 7,660,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHX. Barclays upgraded ChampionX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ChampionX from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ChampionX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ChampionX from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChampionX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

In related news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total transaction of $431,055.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 305,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,753,803.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other ChampionX news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 18,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $695,878.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 317,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,765,684.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 12,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $431,055.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 305,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,753,803.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1,075.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 654.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 683.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 53.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHX traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,508,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,171. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $38.37.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $939.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.78 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 8.02%. ChampionX’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ChampionX will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

