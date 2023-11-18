Charles Mcwherter Sells 11,342 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2023

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAYGet Free Report) insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $207,331.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Mcwherter also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 18th, Charles Mcwherter sold 21,743 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $305,924.01.
  • On Monday, September 18th, Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $352,720.12.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a current ratio of 22.76.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAYGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CBAY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $103,475,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,593 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 13,862.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,224,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,765 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194,262 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 198.9% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,610,000 after buying an additional 2,528,571 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.