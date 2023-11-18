Charles Mcwherter Sells 11,342 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $207,331.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Charles Mcwherter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 18th, Charles Mcwherter sold 21,743 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $305,924.01.

On Monday, September 18th, Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $352,720.12.

CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a current ratio of 22.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CymaBay Therapeutics last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $103,475,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,593 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 13,862.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,224,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,765 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194,262 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 198.9% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,610,000 after buying an additional 2,528,571 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

