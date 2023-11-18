Charles Mcwherter Sells 11,342 Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Stock

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) insider Charles Mcwherter sold 11,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $207,331.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Charles Mcwherter also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 18th, Charles Mcwherter sold 21,743 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $305,924.01.
- On Monday, September 18th, Charles Mcwherter sold 21,746 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $352,720.12.
CymaBay Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $18.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.44. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 22.76 and a current ratio of 22.76.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jonestrading raised their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.27.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CBAY
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $103,475,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 183.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,504,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,593 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 13,862.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,224,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,765 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 450.5% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,903,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194,262 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics by 198.9% during the second quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 3,800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,610,000 after buying an additional 2,528,571 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CymaBay Therapeutics
CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CymaBay Therapeutics
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/13 – 11/17
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 large caps with red hot RSIs with upside
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Johnson Controls International: Nothing but upside for investors
Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.