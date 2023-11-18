Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,279,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,104 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.06% of Ventas worth $202,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,746,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,635,000 after purchasing an additional 60,495 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 326.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 572,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,075,000 after purchasing an additional 438,460 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,399,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,172,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 69,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VTR opened at $44.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a PE ratio of 4,458.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $53.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18,018.02%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VTR shares. Raymond James cut Ventas from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wedbush raised Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America cut Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.62.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

