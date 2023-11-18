Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 245,761 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,572,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 245,761 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 2.42% of NRG Energy worth $208,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Permian Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after buying an additional 73,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 50.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,181,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,438,000 after buying an additional 1,737,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,142,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,483,000 after buying an additional 64,942 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 25.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,356,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,899,000 after buying an additional 891,443 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 232.7% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,345,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $163,473,000 after buying an additional 3,039,331 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NRG. UBS Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim raised shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

NRG opened at $48.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $48.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.56%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

