Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,526,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Hess worth $207,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HES. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,704,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hess by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,690,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $753,036,000 after buying an additional 682,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,310,590,000 after buying an additional 667,979 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Hess by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,652,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,744,000 after buying an additional 648,749 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at $65,437,000. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other Hess news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 24,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $3,815,894.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,835,959.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Stock Up 2.1 %

HES opened at $144.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.14. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.53. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $113.82 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Argus raised shares of Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target (down from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

