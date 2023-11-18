Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,976,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 612,212 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.53% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $191,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 26,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 46,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period.

SCHO stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.05. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

