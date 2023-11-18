Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,235,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,547 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Prudential Financial worth $197,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2,347.1% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

PRU stock opened at $95.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion, a PE ratio of 61.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $108.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.50.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.58%.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.