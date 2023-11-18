Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,445,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,118 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.64% of Centene worth $232,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Centene by 79,760.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,178,000 after acquiring an additional 459,574,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $713,235,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Centene by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,573,000 after buying an additional 4,839,483 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Centene by 1,558.7% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,202,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,579,000 after buying an additional 2,070,000 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNC opened at $72.60 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $87.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.43.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

