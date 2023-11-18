Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,609,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,760 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $188,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $340,672,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $247,100,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 168.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,570,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,947 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,577,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of DFS opened at $86.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.35. The stock has a market cap of $21.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.