Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 258,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $204,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 739.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,545,000 after purchasing an additional 960,833 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 21.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,035,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,379,000 after purchasing an additional 181,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 10.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,047,000 after acquiring an additional 100,380 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 40.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 932,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $642,653,000 after acquiring an additional 269,881 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 654,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,168,000 after acquiring an additional 130,519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

GWW opened at $802.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $722.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $719.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.13. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $534.01 and a 12-month high of $811.60.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $820.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $647.00 to $653.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $795.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $775.00 price target on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $749.57.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

