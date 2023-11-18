Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,353 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,210,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Republic Services worth $185,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Republic Services by 1.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE RSG opened at $158.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $148.86 and a 200 day moving average of $147.74. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.58 and a 1 year high of $160.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Articles

