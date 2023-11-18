Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 19,235 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,802,392 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 19,235 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.53% of Ross Stores worth $202,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROST shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Ross Stores Stock Up 7.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $128.82 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,425 shares in the company, valued at $36,366,954.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,948 shares of company stock worth $10,643,727. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

