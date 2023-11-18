Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 363 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 320.3% during the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on WY. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

WY stock opened at $31.92 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.45 and a 200-day moving average of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 7,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total transaction of $242,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 147,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,766,036.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

