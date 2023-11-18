Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 46 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MCO. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Moody’s by 72.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MCO stock opened at $356.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $325.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $331.05. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $272.70 and a 1 year high of $363.19.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 37.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $862,635.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,628,574.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $862,635.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,835 shares in the company, valued at $21,628,574.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,903 shares of company stock worth $6,270,468. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.54.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCO

Moody’s Profile

(Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.