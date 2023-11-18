Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 536 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,284 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 7.9% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 95,391 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,571,037 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $369,059,000 after purchasing an additional 109,504 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.1% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,140,781 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $468,141,000 after purchasing an additional 38,461 shares during the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GM opened at $28.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.75.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. General Motors had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The business had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.06%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.67.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

