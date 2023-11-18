Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Buys 992 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,867 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in UBS Group by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,169,000 after purchasing an additional 142,328 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,975,000 after purchasing an additional 453,906 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 136.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after purchasing an additional 169,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

UBS stock opened at $26.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.53. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $17.60 and a twelve month high of $26.97.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter. UBS Group had a net margin of 52.89% and a return on equity of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised UBS Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

