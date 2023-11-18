Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BTI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,558,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,933,000 after buying an additional 5,501,775 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 190.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,911,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530,146 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in British American Tobacco by 102.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,621,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after buying an additional 1,060,090 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth $32,698,000. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BTI opened at $31.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average is $32.47. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $42.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

