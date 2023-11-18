Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 31,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.8% in the first quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 8.4% in the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH stock opened at $33.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $36.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.93.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.21 million. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 6th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.26.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

