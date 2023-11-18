Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $364,000 Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,618 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 62.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Activity at IQVIA

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IQVIA Price Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQV stock opened at $204.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IQVIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.57.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IQVIA

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.