Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $423,000 Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,874 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

VeriSign Price Performance

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $210.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $204.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.93. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.44 and a fifty-two week high of $229.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.94.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $26,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,266,031.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $26,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,266,031.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,044,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,907,687.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,339 shares of company stock worth $2,360,522. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.