Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $423,000 Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after buying an additional 649,168,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,492,000 after purchasing an additional 172,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,189,000 after purchasing an additional 77,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,739,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,514,000 after purchasing an additional 224,451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $185.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL opened at $123.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.45, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.58 and a 200 day moving average of $166.64. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.22 and a 12 month high of $283.62.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 173.68%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

