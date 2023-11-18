Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in Charter Communications by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,683,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,220,000 after purchasing an additional 211,744 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its position in Charter Communications by 14.2% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,854,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,812,000 after acquiring an additional 354,807 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 0.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,501,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,978,000 after acquiring an additional 9,161 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 104.9% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after acquiring an additional 617,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,132,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,882,000 after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 87,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.37, for a total value of $36,424,366.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 132,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,027,507.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $407.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $429.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.05. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.21 and a 52 week high of $458.30.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $463.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.52.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

