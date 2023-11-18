Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 1,206 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 506,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after buying an additional 15,639 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 351,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,481 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,653,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,782,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $491,133,000 after purchasing an additional 233,608 shares during the period. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.8 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $19.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The company’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

