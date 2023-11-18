Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 288 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 23,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 2,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Jeffrey A. Kaplan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,865,902.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE LYB opened at $97.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.02 and a 200 day moving average of $93.36. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $79.20 and a one year high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LYB. StockNews.com began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.07.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

