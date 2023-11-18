Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,494 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group alerts:

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.66. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SMFG

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

(Free Report)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, leasing, securities, credit card, and consumer finance services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Oceania. It operates through Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, Global Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.