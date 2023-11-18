Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 72 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $197,591,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $184,478,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,362,000 after purchasing an additional 251,047 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth $80,252,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 258.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 242,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,003,000 after purchasing an additional 174,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $446.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stephens raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Craig M. Latorre sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.68, for a total value of $834,869.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,200,678.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MLM opened at $462.06 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $468.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $426.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $430.33.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 16.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.22 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.18%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

