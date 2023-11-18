Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Purchased by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 149.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 182.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $81.58 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a one year low of $69.68 and a one year high of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.70. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 49.82%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.