Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also commented on CHK. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $144.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chesapeake Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.82.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHK opened at $81.58 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.70. Chesapeake Energy has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $105.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.52. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 49.82% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Chesapeake Energy’s payout ratio is 6.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,936,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,358,000 after buying an additional 166,911 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,104,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,947,000 after buying an additional 936,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,029,000 after buying an additional 427,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,153,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,959,000 after buying an additional 439,186 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

