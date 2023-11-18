Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.49 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 47.76% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company had revenue of $480.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Children’s Place updated its Q4 guidance to $0.25-0.45 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.59–$0.39 EPS.
Children’s Place Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $25.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Children’s Place has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $48.88.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter worth $20,294,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,312,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 73.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 348,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after purchasing an additional 147,600 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the first quarter worth approximately $5,188,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the 4th quarter valued at $3,863,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Children’s Place
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.
