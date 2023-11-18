China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Short Interest Update

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,858,700 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 40,052,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

China Hongqiao Group Stock Performance

Shares of CHHQF opened at $1.03 on Friday. China Hongqiao Group has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97.

Get China Hongqiao Group alerts:

About China Hongqiao Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

China Hongqiao Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells aluminum products in the People's Republic of China and Indonesia. The company's products include molten aluminum alloys, aluminum alloy ingots, aluminum busbars, aluminum alloy processing, and alumina products.

Receive News & Ratings for China Hongqiao Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Hongqiao Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.