China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF) Short Interest Update

China Hongqiao Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CHHQF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,858,700 shares, a drop of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 40,052,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Hongqiao Group Stock Performance
Shares of CHHQF opened at $1.03 on Friday. China Hongqiao Group has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.97.
About China Hongqiao Group
