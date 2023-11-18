Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Cut to C$3.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHR. TD Securities raised their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.35 to C$4.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.79.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CHR opened at C$2.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$453.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.23. Chorus Aviation has a 12 month low of C$2.05 and a 12 month high of C$4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.73.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.05). Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of C$447.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$403.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chorus Aviation will post 0.3936731 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

