Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sets New 52-Week High at $16.34

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.34 and last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 39734 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.53.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day moving average is $14.55.

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 26.35% and a return on equity of 22.11%. On average, analysts predict that Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

