CIBC Increases Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Price Target to C$0.75

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.
Sierra Metals Price Performance
Shares of TSE:SMT opened at C$0.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$112.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sierra Metals has a one year low of C$0.13 and a one year high of C$0.69.
Sierra Metals Company Profile
