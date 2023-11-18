CIBC Increases Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Price Target to C$0.75

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$0.50 to C$0.75 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Sierra Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE:SMT opened at C$0.54 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$112.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. Sierra Metals has a one year low of C$0.13 and a one year high of C$0.69.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

